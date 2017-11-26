SPORTS

Waddle's World: Nov. 26, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Bear Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 31-3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Bears were double digit underdogs against the best of the NFC. So the fact that they were out matched in all three phases was not shocking - at all. But the Eagles more than beat the rebuilding Bears. They embarrassed them in a 31 to 3 loss. Dancing on their ineptitude and dropping the team to 3 and 8 for a second straight year.

Tom Waddle breaks down what went wrong and explains why Mitchell Trubisky vs Carson Wentz isn't exactly a fair comparison. We wrap week 12 in "Waddle's World".
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsPhiladelphia Eaglesnflfootball
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Strus hits 6 3s, scores 21; DePaul beats Portland 82-69
Knox leads No. 8 Kentucky past Illinois-Chicago, 107-73
Blackhawks aim to continue positive run vs. Ducks
Lincoln-Way East wins Class 8A football championship
More Sports
Top Stories
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Bonnie Liltz, mother who killed disabled daughter, commits suicide
Man shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Man beaten and robbed on CTA Green Line platform
15-year-old girl missing from West Rogers Park
Bali volcano alert raised, international airport closed
Franken is 'ashamed' of Tweeden photo, says 'she didn't have any ability to consent'
Show More
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot bartender
Actress Naya Rivera charged with domestic battery
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
6 dead, 30 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Boy, 12, reported missing from Far South Side found
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys family-owned businesses in Midlothian
Newsviews: Renew Woodlawn
22 hurt when floor collapses at night club
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
More Video