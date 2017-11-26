Waddle's World: Nov. 26, 2017

The Bears were double digit underdogs against the best of the NFC. So the fact that they were out matched in all three phases was not shocking - at all. But the Eagles more than beat the rebuilding Bears. They embarrassed them in a 31 to 3 loss. Dancing on their ineptitude and dropping the team to 3 and 8 for a second straight year.Tom Waddle breaks down what went wrong and explains why Mitchell Trubisky vs Carson Wentz isn't exactly a fair comparison. We wrap week 12 in "Waddle's World".