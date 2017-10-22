SPORTS

Waddle's World: Oct. 22, 2017

Waddles World: October 22, 2017 (WLS)

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Bear Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 17-3 win against the Carolina Panthers.

For the first time since November of 2015, the Bears have won back to back games, but never have they come quite like they did Sunday.

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson scored a 75 yard touchdown on a fumble recovery then added a 76 yard interception return for a touchdown. The Defense sacked Carolina's Cam Newton 5 times and didn't give up a touchdown for the second straight week. But the Bears offense scored just three points. Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky is 12 of 23 for 220 yards combined over two straight wins. Something Tom has never seen before!
