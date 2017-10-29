Waddle's World: Oct. 29, 2017

In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Bear Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 20-12 lose to the New Orleans Saints.The Bears went to New Orleans feeling confident behind a lights-out defense that had delivered two straight wins. But a slim margin for error, missed field goal, horrific injury to one of their leaders that cost them a clear touchdown was just more than they could deal with in a tough environment.Now at 3-5, the Bears get a chance to regroup during a welcome mid-season bye week.Waddle explained what we're seeing from a young quarterback going through growing pains and what Mitch Trubisky needs to work on during this two-week stretch. He also talked about what he's been pleased with through the first half.