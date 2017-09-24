SPORTS

Waddle's World: Sept. 24, 2017

ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle in this week's "Waddle's World." (WLS)

By
In this week's "Waddle's World," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and former Chicago Bear Tom Waddle talked about the Chicago Bears' 23-17 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

On paper, it made no logical sense to even pretend the Bears had a chance to beat Pittsburgh. Throw in blowing a 10-point lead and it's even more unreal that they actually pulled it off. It was one of the strangest games Waddle said he had ever witnessed -- on or off the field.

The Bears defense consistently won individual battles, special teams made plays (we forgive you Marcus Cooper), Kyle Long back on the O-line produced a 238-yard rushing performance! But Waddle said the Bears' win came despite an underperforming offense -- and it started with not getting enough out of the quarterback! Yikes!

However, before the big win, the focus of the NFL's third week was on the sidelines during the national anthem as players and teams across the league made their own statements. Waddle also offered his perspective as a former player.
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsPittsburgh Steelers
