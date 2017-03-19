SPORTS

WATCH: Iowa wrestler wins national title, tosses assistant coach

Iowa's Cory Clark celebrates after defeating South Dakota States Seth Grossin a 133-pound match in the championship round of the NCAA Division I wresting championships. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS --
Iowa's Cory Clark won his first title in his final collegiate bout Saturday night.

Clark gutted through a shoulder injury that forced him to miss multiple matches earlier this season to snag a go-ahead takedown with 1:20 to go. He then held his opponent down and held on for a 4-3 win.

"Did I ever think it was going to get done? I thought if it wouldn't have got done it would have been a disaster because that was my goal as a senior in high school," Clark said. "And each year I didn't accomplish that it hurt me inside. So to get it done this year is incredible. It means a lot."

But he didn't stop there.



After the win, Clark sent his assistant coach for a ride.



Afterwards, Clark explained that his coach, Terry Brands, wanted him to do it.



-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

------
Related Topics:
sportswrestlingIowa
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Northwestern returns home after falling to Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Zach Britton not questioning manager after wild-card loss
Officials missed basket interference by Gonzaga, NCAA says
Blackhawks look to keep winning vs. lowly Avalanche
More Sports
Top Stories
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Northwestern returns home after falling to Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near White House
Police: 2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
5-year-old struck by truck dies 2 days later
Calif. waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Show More
Daily Herald: Elgin Community College's truck driving program
Indian food made simple
Celebrate you during Women's History Month
Fundraiser held for family of 2 girls killed in Woodlawn fire
Obama Presidential Library officials get feedback from Woodlawn community
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos