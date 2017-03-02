FEEL GOOD

Young wrestler runs away from competitor on the mat

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 4-year-old boy's surprising moves at his first-ever wrestling tournament had everyone in the stands laughing out loud. (WLS)

A 4-year-old boy's surprising moves at his first-ever wrestling tournament had everyone in the stands laughing out loud.

The match started off like any other when Isaiah Lineberry shook hands with his competitor, who just happened to be a 5-year-old girl. But after the two got in position to start the match, Isaiah took off running!

"'I asked him afterwards, 'So why did you run?'" Isaiah's mother, Alexis Salyers, told ABC News. "And he said, 'I don't know, Mommy, but it was silly.'"

Isaiah's mom said she thinks he may have been intimidated by his opponent, who happened to be older and bigger than him.

The little boy's grandmother captured the whole thing on camera at the match in Pennsylvania last December. Since his mother posted it on Instagram three weeks ago, it's been viewed more than 10,000 times.
Related Topics:
sportswrestlingchildrenfunny videosportsu.s. & worldbuzzworthydistractionfeel good
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
William Shatner helps boy with autism find 'Star Wars' mac and cheese
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
Watch a giraffe play soccer
Wife is perfect match for husband who needs kidney
More feel good
SPORTS
Jon Lester named Cubs' Opening Day starter
White Sox slugger Jose Abreu 'had a lot of trust' in accused smuggler
Stars trade Johnny Oduya back to Blackhawks for Mark McNeill, pick
Northwestern stuns Michigan on full-court pass, last-second layup
More Sports
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting opioids
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
680,000 baby rattles recalled due to choking hazard
Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in Peoria
Show More
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Grandmother found guilty in beating death of 8-year-old
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
South Side man charged with sexual abuse, assault of 2 teen boys
Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested
More News
Top Video
AG Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from Russian probes
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Where to go for spring break this year
More Video