White Sox open season on South Side Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --There's a party on Chicago's South Side Monday for the Chicago White Sox home opener.
The Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers at 3:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox will send starting pitcher Jose Quintana to the mound, with the Tigers starting Justin Verlander. Fans should be prepared for rain forecast for the afternoon.
The White Sox will have a variety of new food options for fans coming out to the ballpark this season, including a jalapeno cheddar sausage with coleslaw and sriracha mayo called "The Heater," stir fry noodles with grilled vegetables called the "Wok Off" and mini donuts.
The White Sox "Craft Kave" will feature beers from 38 different breweries.
The White Sox will have plenty of giveaways this season, including a winter hat giveaway on Saturday. There will also be "Free-T-shirt Thursdays" and on May 13, fans can get a talking Hawk Harrelson alarm clock.
"All your favorite Hawkisms, like 'You can put it on the board...Yes,' you want to wake up to that," said Sheena Quinn, director of public relations for the White Sox.
The White Sox are paying tribute to the team's history with artistic ticket designs.
"For our premium ticket customers, rather than electronic tickets, we did some artwork with a local artist and we did these really cool vintage tickets," said Christine O'Reilly, White Sox vice president of community relations.
Because of the demand for the ticket artwork, the Sox will be putting them into card sets to be sold to benefit White Sox charities.
To mark the start of the baseball season, Guaranteed Rate has announced the Guaranteed Impact program to benefit kids from 8 to 18 who help the community.
"This is a joint program between Guaranteed Rate and the Chicago White Sox and they get a fantastic prize of they win. They get a suite for 15 of their family and friends, they get a shout out be the announcers and then they get their photo on the video board," said Scott Stephen, president of Guaranteed Rate Online.
There will be 10 kids honored at different home games throughout the 2017 season.
For more information on how to apply to the program, click here.