SPORTS

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was hospitalized after he passed out in the dugout. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is "progressing well" after suffering a brain hemorrhage and ruptured aneurysm during the team's game in Chicago Friday night, the team said Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Farquhar underwent surgery to address the aneurysm. The surgery was "successful," the White Sox said in a statement.


Farquhar, who remains in critical condition at RUSH University Medical Center, has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands and is speaking to doctors and his family.

White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition
Reliever Danny Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago's 10-0 loss Friday night, creating a scary scene as he was helped by medical professionals and the rest of the White Sox.


He is in neurologically stable condition in the ICU unit at RUSH, the team said. He is expected to remain in the neurosurgical ICU at RUSH for the next few weeks.

Farquhar's wife, Lexie, and family members are at the hospital. While the family appreciates the outpouring of support, the White Sox asked the public to respect the family's privacy.

The team said they will provide updates on his health, as appropriate.

Fans interested is sending "Get Well" wishes and letters of support to Farquhar should address mail to him at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60616.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxbrain aneurysmChicagoBridgeport
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
SPORTS
Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after brain surgery
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical but stable condition following brain surgery
Kris Bryant 'as good as could be expected' after getting hit in helmet
More Sports
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
9 dead, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto; driver in custody
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
Toddler's body found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Va.
Man charged with leading trooper on 100 mph chase on Indiana Toll Road
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Show More
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
AG Madigan files lawsuit against bus company alleging discrimination, customer harassment
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
More News