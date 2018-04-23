White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery

CHICAGO --Chicago White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is "progressing well" after suffering a brain hemorrhage and ruptured aneurysm during the team's game in Chicago Friday night, the team said Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, Farquhar underwent surgery to address the aneurysm. The surgery was "successful," the White Sox said in a statement.
April 21, 2018
Farquhar, who remains in critical condition at RUSH University Medical Center, has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands and is speaking to doctors and his family.
He is in neurologically stable condition in the ICU unit at RUSH, the team said. He is expected to remain in the neurosurgical ICU at RUSH for the next few weeks.
Farquhar's wife, Lexie, and family members are at the hospital. While the family appreciates the outpouring of support, the White Sox asked the public to respect the family's privacy.
The team said they will provide updates on his health, as appropriate.
Fans interested is sending "Get Well" wishes and letters of support to Farquhar should address mail to him at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL 60616.
Statement on Danny Farquhar.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2018
White Sox fans, please keep Danny and his family in your positive thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4DdwnXbVXd