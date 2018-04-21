SPORTS

White Sox reliever Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed

For a moment, the Chicago White Sox didn't care very much about losing to the Houston Astros. They were more concerned about an ailing teammate.

Reliever Danny Farquhar was taken to a hospital after he passed out in the dugout in the sixth inning of Chicago's 10-0 loss Friday night, creating a scary scene as he was helped by medical professionals and the rest of the White Sox.

"Baseball gets pushed to the side when something like that happens," right-hander James Shields said. "You never want a teammate to go down or anybody for that matter. Our prayers are with him. We got some good news that he's responding. We'll know a little more later, but hopefully, he's all right."

The 31-year-old Farquhar recorded the last two outs of the top of the sixth before the incident occurred. He was attended to by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs.

The White Sox said he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further testing.

The team tweeted Saturday that Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage during the sixth inning of the game, and further testing at Rush University Medical Center revealed that a ruptured aneurysm caused the brain bleed.



The team's tweet said Farquhar is in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit at Rush.

"It's really scary, man," fellow reliever Aaron Bummer said. "He's in our thoughts and prayers. Hopefully everything is OK. We have a lot of questions and not many answers. But we can hope for the best and hope that he's back with us tomorrow."

Manager Rick Renteria said everyone involved did a good job with helping Farquhar get the attention he needed in the moment.

"I think everybody was allowing the people to take care of him," he said. "Everybody else just surrounded him to make sure they had the space to do what they needed to do. But I guess it's the same with anybody when something happens to any individual you know, you want things to be done as quickly as possible. He was treated as quickly as we could. They had him there. They were taking care of him. They didn't skip a beat."

Farquhar was placed on the team's 10-day disabled list Saturday afternoon.

WLS-TV contributed to this reporting.
