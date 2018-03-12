  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
ACCUWEATHER

Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why MLB teams must travel for spring training. (AccuWeather)

Spring training is underway with dozens of games still to be played before Major League Baseball's Opening Day on March 29.

The tradition of spring training dates back more than 100 years. Teams compete in either the Grapefruit League in Florida or in the Cactus League in Arizona.

Why does this tradition exist, and what would the MLB be like without it? AccuWeather explains in the video above.

Related Topics:
sportsaccuweatherbaseballMLBwinter weatherspring
ACCUWEATHER
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
A Times Square proposal in the snow
Surviving a long-term power outage
Download the ABC7 Chicago/AccuWeather app!
More accuweather
SPORTS
Mission accomplished: Tommy Hunter helps Phillies land Jake Arrieta
Reports: Jake Arrieta agrees to multiyear deal with Phillies
Loyola's Sister Jean reveals her March Madness picks
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Metra rider called son 'f-- idiot,' beat judge who intervened: prosecutors
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
On the Run Tour 2 with Beyonce, Jay-Z stops at Soldier Field in August
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Show More
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 killed, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday
More News
Top Video
Woman killed in police-involved shooting on I-90 in Elgin ID'd
Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson call on Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Loyola Ramblers to face Miami Hurricanes in first NCAA Tournament game
More Video