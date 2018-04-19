SPORTS

Wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies ahead of game against Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. (KGO-TV)

SAN ANTONIO --
The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday evening that coach Gregg Popovich's wife has died. The team has been in the midst of a heated playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

KGO's Mike Shumann reports that Erin was sick for a long time and their family was so private it made the news of her tragic death at the age of 67.

In a statement, the Spurs said:

"With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren. The organization asks media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

The team's General Manager RC Buford adds, "We mourn the loss of Erin. She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Wednesday at the Warriors practice, Coach Steve Kerr, who played for and considers Popovich his mentor, was too upset to speak.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant reacted to the news saying "Prayers and condolences go out to the family...I don't even know what to say."

Several other NBA players and teams offered their condolences as the news spread:


It is unclear whether Popovich will be courtside for the Warriors, Spurs matchup Thursday.

