SPORTS

Winged flyers jump from 13,642-foot Alps summit into plane in midair

EMBED </>More Videos

Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet pulled off the incredible stunt of jumping from the summit of a mountain into a moving plane. (Red Bull)

After Vince Reffet jumped off a mountain with a wingsuit and landed in a small plane in midair, his first thought was not of the incredible feat he had just pulled off, but of his friend.

"Once I got in, I only thought about one thing, my buddy behind," he told Red Bull.

The other wingman, Fred Fugen, successfully landed moments later, causing everyone in the plane to let out a cheer.

The French pair, who are known as the Soul Flyers, started with a B.A.S.E. jump off of the top of Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps from 13,642 feet. For the next two minutes and 45 seconds, they did a free fall of about 10,500 feet before landing in the tiny aircraft as it flew.

They had been through more than 100 test flights and even had one failed attempt they had to abandon before their successful jump, according to Red Bull.

"It was very complicated for us as we tried a first time but we messed up a bit and that sucks so much energy out of you," Reffet said. "Going up to 4,000 meters, it physically costs a lot."

They said they performed the feat in honor of wingsuit flyer Patrick de Gayardon.

"Right now our thoughts go to Patrick, who was the first to re-enter a plane," Fugen said. "We wanted to do it differently by jumping from a mountain. It is a huge achievement."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmountainsstuntamazing video
Load Comments
SPORTS
Defending champion Clemson new CFP No. 1 followed by Auburn, Oklahoma, Wisconsin
Rinne makes 37 saves, Predators beat Blackhawks 3-2
Booker scores 33 as Suns top Bulls 104-99
Jackson scores at buzzer to lift Jackets over Northwestern
More Sports
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Metra, Amtrak trains delayed due to Union Station derailment
Man wanted for beating, robbing woman near CTA stop turns himself in
Man tied up by carjacker in his Noble Square garage
2 teens plead guilty in Facebook Live sex assault of girl, 15
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker, 24, charged in 4 murders
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Trump retweets videos about Muslims from far-right British group
Show More
AMBER ALERT: FBI investigates if new images show missing girl
Bone treats could be deadly for dogs, FDA says
Gunman on the run after robbing Bellagio casino
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Woman, 64, dies days after she was found with head stuck in fence
More News
Top Video
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Metra, Amtrak trains delayed due to Union Station derailment
Man tied up by carjacker in his Noble Square garage
Bronzeville elementary school struggling with rodent problem
More Video