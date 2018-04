Jess Mazur is a softball player at Fremd High School. The senior star has recently tied the school record for the most home runs in her career with 21.Mazur is a 4 year starter who is headed to play softball at Georgia Southern. It's not a sure bet but it seems likely that Jess will break the record with the teams remaining schedule and a possible playoff berth.Jess talked about her ability to hit homers and the team's success this year.