  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SPORTS

Yu Darvish, Cubs reach $126 million, 6-year deal

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 7 of baseball's World Series in LA. (Jae C. Hong, File)

CHICAGO --
Ace Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs have reached agreement on a $126 million, six-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, bolstering their bid for a second World Series crown in three seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Darvish's deal came less than a week before the Cubs were set to begin spring training. The 31-year-old right-hander was among the top players available in a slow-moving free agent market this winter.

Darvish finished last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping them knock out the defending champion Cubs in the playoffs to reach the World Series. The Japanese star is expected to take the rotation spot of Jake Arrieta, who became a free agent after finishing the year in Chicago.

The Cubs have reached the NL Championship Series in each of the last three years. In 2016, they won their first World Series crown since 1908.

Darvish is a four-time All-Star but has had injury problems, and he missed the 2015 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He began last year with Texas and was traded to the Dodgers in July, going a combined 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA.

Darvish went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in nine starts with the Dodgers down the stretch. He shut down the Cubs in Game 3 of the NLCS, striking out seven while pitching 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

But Darvish was hit hard in the World Series against Houston, managing just five outs in each of his two starts - including a loss in Game 7 - and there was talk he was tipping his pitches.

The deal almost certainly signals the end of Arrieta's time with the Cubs, a successful run in the Windy City that included a Cy Young award.

But Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana are back from last year's club and Tyler Chatwood joined the rotation in December with a $38 million, three-year contract.

The deal with Darvish came after the Cubs agreed to a minor league contract with Chris Gimenez, who regularly caught Darvish while they were in Texas and developed a trusted working relationship with the pitcher.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersbaseballMLBChicago CubsChicagoWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Farrell's career-high 28 leads Irish guard attack in 84-69
What does the Darvish deal mean for other free agents and teams?
How Yu Darvish's move to Chicago affects his fantasy value
DePaul rolls in 80-63 victory over Providence
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: New round of snowfall could bring 5 more inches by Sunday
Chicago Auto Show: Doors opened Saturday
Glenwood man crushed by semi while changing tire on Tri-State Tollway
17-year-old Red Gerard wins first gold medal for the US
Police warn of Hyde Park robberies
Police: 2 Ohio officers killed responding to 911; suspect held
Man on snowmobile killed in Channahon crash
Man reunites with beloved dog after woman gives him up at shelter
Show More
Heavy snowfall brings 'dibs' back to Chicago streets
Washington man, 19, raped dying woman, texted photos, police say
Actor Reg E. Cathey, of 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire,' dead at 59
Surveillance video shows man setting CTA car on fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos