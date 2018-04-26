A St. Charles police officer and a 19-year-old man were both hospitalized after a shooting in the west suburb Thursday afternoon.Officers responded just after noon on Thursday to a report of a young man acting erratically and allegedly armed with a gun in the 3400-block of Voltaire Road.Rene DeGraff, a longtime friend of the 19-year-old, said the trouble began when the teen reached out to him on social media around 10 a.m., claiming he was despondent and was going to end it all.DeGraff said the young man appeared to have been drinking and claimed to have a gun. With all the commotion, neighbors called 911. Witnesses said officers arrived to find the suspect in the street, allegedly firing a gun."I told him, you know, like, 'Where are you? Let's talk,' and everything. A couple hours later I heard some gunshots outside and helicopters. I walked outside and was talking to police and found out that he had opened fire and ran, I guess," DeGraff said.The 19-year-old was wounded and taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in nearby Geneva. Officials have not released information about his condition. DeGraff said he believes the young man is still alive.The officer involved in the shooting was also taken to Delnor, but police did not say whether the officer was injured.Investigators were still at the scene as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Police asked the public to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation.City officials said in a tweet that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. Friends said this is not the first time officers were called to the neighborhood for the young man's alleged erratic behavior.Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.