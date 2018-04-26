St. Charles police-involved shooting under investigation

A police-involved shooting occurred Thursday in west suburban St. Charles, city officials said in a tweet.Few details have been released, but officials did say the shooting took place at 12:03 p.m. and that police asked the public to avoid the area near Voltaire and Peck roads for an ongoing police investigation.The officer and suspect were both transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, officials said. There is no word yet on their conditions.Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.Illinois State Police are at the scene and were in charge of the investigation.