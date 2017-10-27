St. Charles shooting, home invasion suspect on the run

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect who shot a man during a burglary at a home in west suburban St. Charles is still on the loose. (WLS)

By
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
A man who broke into a home in west suburban St. Charles and shot a 28-year-old man inside Thursday afternoons was still out there Friday morning.

More than 12 hours after the crime, police tape was still up outside the house. The break-in happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3600-block of Grand View Court.

Investigators have not said how the burglar got into the home, but the glass from a back door was shattered.

The suspect shot the victim, who was housesitting, in the shoulder. No one else was at the home at the time. When emergency crews arrived, the shooter was gone.

The 28-year-old man was conscious and breathing. He was transported to Delnor Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The shooting prompted a lockdown of area schools. St. Charles police stationed officers at those schools to keep an eye out.

Police said they don't believe there is any danger to the public, but there's still a lot of concern in this community.

"All of our children walk to and from school. For something like this to happen, let alone in the middle of the day, is absolutely shocking to me," said LeAnne Conlon, a neighbor.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the home. It's also unclear whether the shooting victim was targeted or the home invasion was random.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
residential burglaryinvestigationschool lockdownshootingSt. Charles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man shot during St. Charles home invasion, suspect at large
Top Stories
Suspects tie up man, rape woman in South Chicago home invasion, police say
EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill
Grambling State University student charged in deadly shootings
Friday Flyover: Lincoln-Way East High School
A Mystery at U of I
Some JFK files to be kept secret for now
West Town 'Stand Up To Hate Play Date' supports nanny after racist letter
City of Chicago on hook for $44.7 million in police shooting of friend
Show More
Slain boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Counselor who mentored underprivileged students dies at 35
Former Naperville woman and twin sister drown in Mexico
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
More News
Top Video
EPA searches for source of Chicago River oil spill
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
A Mystery at U of I
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video