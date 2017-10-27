St. Charles shooting, home invasion suspect on the run

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --A man who broke into a home in west suburban St. Charles and shot a 28-year-old man inside Thursday afternoons was still out there Friday morning.
More than 12 hours after the crime, police tape was still up outside the house. The break-in happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3600-block of Grand View Court.
Investigators have not said how the burglar got into the home, but the glass from a back door was shattered.
The suspect shot the victim, who was housesitting, in the shoulder. No one else was at the home at the time. When emergency crews arrived, the shooter was gone.
The 28-year-old man was conscious and breathing. He was transported to Delnor Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.
The shooting prompted a lockdown of area schools. St. Charles police stationed officers at those schools to keep an eye out.
Police said they don't believe there is any danger to the public, but there's still a lot of concern in this community.
"All of our children walk to and from school. For something like this to happen, let alone in the middle of the day, is absolutely shocking to me," said LeAnne Conlon, a neighbor.
It is unclear if anything was taken from the home. It's also unclear whether the shooting victim was targeted or the home invasion was random.