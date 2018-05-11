Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they've bought anything following the arrest last month of two African American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia. (KABC)

PHILADELPHIA --
Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they've bought anything following the arrest last month of two African American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia.

Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn't want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the "right decision a hundred percent of the time," if that choice is removed at the store level.

One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom before sitting down to await a business meeting. He and his business partner were arrested minutes later.

Schultz, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said Starbucks had a "loose policy" on bathroom use, The Washington, The Seattle Times, and other media outlets reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
proteststarbucksarrestu.s. & worldracial profilingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Videos of 2 black men arrested at Starbucks draw outrage
Top Stories
Woman killed in South Side chase, crash was picking up granddaughter, husband says
Illinois arrest could help solve murder of girl, 13, who went missing in 1986
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Work-from-home scams target online job seekers
New renderings of development that's part of Chicago Amazon HQ2 bid
4 CPD officers recognized for bravery during Back of the Yards shootings
Chicago area students named U.S. Presidential Scholars
Death of boy, 12, at Northlake school under investigation
Show More
Police cars vandalized in Loop during recognition ceremony
Cubs-White Sox rivalry puts bragging rights on the line in Crosstown Classic
Florida police officer beats daughter in school office as employees watch
Remains found near where mom may have intentionally driven family of 8 off cliff
Scott Hutchison: Frightened Rabbit singer's body identified
More News