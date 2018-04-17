STARBUCKS

Starbucks to close 8,000 stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias education

Both police and Starbucks are investigating after video of an arrest at a Philadelphia Starbuck went viral. (Courtesy Lauren)

PHILADELPHIA --
Starbucks says it plans on closing more than 8,000 stores across the U.S. on the afternoon of May 29 to conduct racial-bias education for employees.

This comes after video surfaced showing several police talking quietly with two black men seated at a table. After a few minutes, officers handcuff the men and lead them outside as other customers say they weren't doing anything wrong; Philadelphia-area media reported the two had been waiting for a friend.

The Latest on the arrests of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks (all times local):

___

10:40 a.m.

Starbucks says CEO Kevin Johnson met with the two black men who were arrested in a Philadelphia store last week.

A Starbucks spokeswoman confirmed the meeting happened Monday but declined to give any details. A lawyer for the men did not immediately return messages for comment.

Johnson, who called the arrests "reprehensible," had said that he wanted to apologize to the men face-to-face.

Video shows several police talking quietly with two black men seated at a table. After a few minutes, officers handcuff the men and lead them outside as other customers say they weren't doing anything wrong; Philadelphia-area media reported the two had been waiting for a friend.

___

10 a.m.

Starbucks says the employee who called police on two black men who were sitting inside a Philadelphia store no longer works at that location.

A Starbucks spokeswoman declined to comment further.

The two men were arrested by police, but were later released because of lack of evidence a crime had be committed. A viral video of the arrests has led to calls of a boycott of the coffee chain, and protests have been organized at the store.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the arrests were "reprehensible" and should not have happened.



___

3 a.m.

Starbucks is trying to tamp down a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia.

The episode highlights the risks large corporations run when they tie their brands so closely to social messaging.

Three years ago, Starbucks was widely ridiculed for trying to start a national conversation on race relations by asking its employees to write the words "Race Together" on coffee cups. The initiative, though it backfired, was in line with the company's longstanding effort to project a progressive and inclusive image.

Now CEO Kevin Johnson is scrambling to keep the Philadelphia incident from shattering the message the company was going for: Starbucks is a corporation that stands for something beyond profit.
