Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Mark Cuban and Pitbull have stepped up to support those affected by Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo)

As relief efforts continue in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, music superstar Pitbull, billionaire Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea have stepped in to help.

Miami rapper Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico to transport cancer patients so they could receive chemo treatments in America. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked the rapper, known as Mr. Worldwide, on Twitter.


Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, loaned the team plane to point guard J.J. Barea to deliver much needed supplies to the island. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, left Monday afternoon, missing the first day of Mavs training camp.

"I was really proud of J.J. and how quickly he got involved and how hard he worked to make all of this happen," Cuban told ESPN.



Barea has raised over $100,000 through the crowdfunding website YouCaring.
