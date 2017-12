A United States Post Office van was stolen and then crashed a few minutes later Saturday, Chicago police said.The van was taken without force by a suspect wearing a black ski cap in the 4600-block of North Racine Avenue at about 5 p.m., police said. A few minutes later, the van crashed into a parked car in the 5300-block of North Sheridan Road.The suspect fled in an unknown direction and is not in custody. No one was injured in the crash.