Student charged after tweeting Plainfield Central shooting threat

Plainfield Central High School

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A student was charged Thursday for threatening a shooting at Plainfield Central High School in the south west suburbs, police said.

The student posted the threat on Twitter Wednesday night. The tweet was then circulated by students on Snapchat, police said.

Once contacted by police, the student immediately admitted to the threat, and confessed that the post was created to avoid going to school. The student had no weapons and took no steps to carry out the threat, police said.

The student was charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threattwitterPlainfield
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Indiana man gets 68 years for Wllowbrook sex assault
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
ESPNChicago: Chicago to host 2020 NBA All Star Game, source says
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
Show More
Were Tuesday's Democratic wins predictive of Rauner's future?
Man passes through airport security, boards plane with wrong ticket
It's not winter yet, but near-record lows, lake-effect snow on tap
Chicago charter school teacher investigated for sexual relationship with student
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
More News
Photos
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
PHOTOS: Hobart police sergeant recognized for act of kindness
Animals celebrate Halloween at Shedd Aquarium
More Photos