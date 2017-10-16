SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --Newly-released bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy driving through a wildfire in the North Bay on Monday, yelling at residents to evacuate immediately.
WARNING: Video contains graphic language
Officials say they've never seen a fire move like the wildfires tearing through the North Bay.
VIDEO: Drive through the flames with first responders as North Bay wildfires rage
