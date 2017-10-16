EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2530998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Incredible bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy driving through flames, yelling at residents to evacuate immediately.

