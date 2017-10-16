NORTH BAY FIRES

Stunning bodycam video shows deputy driving through North Bay wildfire

Incredible bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy driving through flames, yelling at residents to evacuate immediately. (KGO)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --
Newly-released bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy driving through a wildfire in the North Bay on Monday, yelling at residents to evacuate immediately.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

Officials say they've never seen a fire move like the wildfires tearing through the North Bay.

VIDEO: Drive through the flames with first responders as North Bay wildfires rage
Incredible bodycam footage shows a Sonoma County deputy driving through flames, yelling at residents to evacuate immediately.


MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

LIST: North Bay fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
