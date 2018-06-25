Supreme Court declines to hear Brendan Dassey's appeal in 'Making a Murderer' case

In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Brendan Dassey is escorted into court for his sentencing in Manitowoc, Wis. (Herald Times Reporter/Eric Young via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

The Supreme Court's decision Monday not to take the case leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he'd joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire in 2005. Dassey's attorneys say he's borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Dassey's attorneys can still try to get him a new trial, but they'd have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
making a murdererbrendan dasseysupreme courtmurderWashington D.C.Wisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
2 in custody after chase on I-290 ends in West Side crash
VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water goes viral
Boy, 15, stabbed in neck outside bodega, runs to hospital, dies
Massive pot bust: CPD K-9 helps find marijuana worth $10M
Woman survives 100-foot fall down cliff face
Trial of man accused of murdering wife in 1973 begins Monday
Woman killed in hit and run near Oswego
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Arlington Heights man accused of dragging pit bull by cord in Chicago
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
Person pulled from SUV fire in Kildeer
More News