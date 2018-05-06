Surveillance image released of car suspected in NW Side hit and run

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car suspected in a hit and on the Northwest Side Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car suspected in a hit and run on the Northwest Side Thursday.

Police said a red sedan, possibly a 2017-18 Chevrolet Sonic, hit a bicyclist in the 5700-block of West Addison Street at about 5:30 p.m. The victim was not seriously hurt.

The driver headed west on Addison Street after the collision and the car is missing its driver's side mirror, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit (312) 745-4521.
