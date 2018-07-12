Surveillance video shows George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes (WTVD)

ROME --
Surveillance video shows the moment actor George Clooney's scooter crashed into a Mercedes in Sardinia, Italy.

Clooney said he was going 54 miles per hour when the driver of a Mercedes cut in front of him and hit him head-on.

The video shows Clooney flying through the air.

The actor said he smashed the car's windshield with his head and flew 30 feet from the car.

He was taken to the John Paul II hospital emergency room where he was released a short time later.

Clooney is currently filming a new series, "Catch 22," based on the classic novel by Joseph Heller.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebritymotorcycle accidentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Man who harassed woman for Puerto Rican flag shirt charged with hate crime
Police: Bystanders rescue toddlers hanging out of window in Hermosa
Foodborne illness linked to McDonald's salads in Illinois
On both sides of the US-Mexico border, migrants seek help and hope
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Death of woman found after Englewood apartment fire ruled a homicide
Show More
Male sea dragon pregnant at Shedd Aquarium
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person, health officials say
Mom buys wedding dress for waitress who saved son's life
Rauner stirs controversy with conservative base over same-sex wedding
More News