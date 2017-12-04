Surveillance video shows nanny tackle porch pirate

Porch pirates messed with the wrong nanny. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
Porch pirates messed with the wrong nanny.

Surveillance video shows a woman as she walks up to the front door, grabs a box and runs to the getaway car that's slowly driving with the door open.

The thief tried to get away, but the video shows the nanny right on her heels.

Just as the woman tries to get in the car, the driver bolts, causing her to fall.

Kate Anderson, who was babysitting a 1-year-old, tackled the woman and held her until police arrived.

"I continued to run and like 'Hey, you are not a nice person! I see you, and you're stealing from me,'" said Anderson.

Police later arrested the driver.

Anderson says the family she was working for just installed the cameras one week before.

