Elmhurst police are looking in the area of East North Avenue and North Larch Avenue for a suspect who escaped from police custody.Police did not say the circumstances under which the suspect escaped, or why he was in custody.Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 38 years old, 5 ft. 8 in. tall and 180 lbs. wearing a yellow t-shirt and red pants. Police said he may be handcuffed.If you see this person, call 911 immediately.