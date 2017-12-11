Suspect ID'd in pipe bomb explosion below Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan --A man is in custody after an explosion Monday morning in the subway under the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called "an attempted terrorist attack."
A pipe bomb affixed to the suspect with Velcro straps detonated at about 7:20 a.m. in a passageway between subway lines that runs a full city block under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues
The 27-year-old suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, was injured in the arm and torso from the device that went off in his arms.
He is alert and conscious but badly injured at Bellevue Hospital, sources say.
"Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates that this male was wearing an improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device," said NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.
The man, whose address is in Brooklyn, is from Bangladesh and has been in the United States seven years.
Ullah made statements indicating he supports ISIS, investigators said. He has a brother in a Brooklyn school that authorities are now trying to find.
Three civilians suffered minor injuries.
"This was an attempted terrorist attack," said de Blasio. "Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals."
The bus terminal was temporarily closed but has now re-opened..
The NYPD is on high alert searching for any related activity at the Port Authority and on the subway system but none has been reported so far.
There was a massive police response in the area surrounding the terminal.
Authorities confirm the bomb squad searched for a second possible device, which is normal procedure after an explosion.
Streets were closed off in the vicinity of the bus terminal. The closures in Midtown go from 7th to 9th Avenues, and 40th to 45th Streets. No cars are allowed to exit the FDR Drive from 59th Street to 42nd Street
Subway service was disrupted throughout the morning, but service is returning to normal.
--1, 2, 3, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains have resumed making station stops at Times Sq-42 St with delays.
--42 St shuttle train service has resumed.
--Expect delays on A, B, C, E, L and M train service in both directions.
--A, C and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.
8th Ave closed near 42nd St. after a pipe bomb explodes at Port Authority bus terminal. One person suffered minor injuries. Traffic gridlocked inbound. pic.twitter.com/fwy8RMbVcr— Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) December 11, 2017
The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene.
The White House says President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.