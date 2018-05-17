Suspect in Back of the Yards ATF agent shooting denied bond

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man accused of shooting an ATF agent in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood was denied bond in a court appearance Thursday.
Ernesto Godinez, 28, appeared in federal court for a bond hearing. The judge ordered him held without bond after prosecutors cited his violent criminal record, and called him a danger to the community. The judge agreed that he should be detained pending trial.
Godinez's attorney admitted his client has a criminal history, but said there is no evidence to link him to the shooting. He said he is a father who has mellowed with age.
Investigators said they have Godinez on video in the alley where shots came from at about the same time as the shooting.
"There is no evidence that Godinez fired that weapon," his attorney Lawrence Hyman said.
Ald. Ray Lopez said Godinez and his brother are leaders of a street gang that has terrorized Back of the Yards for years. ATF agents were doing undercover work in the neighborhood the night of the shooting. The agent was in plainclothes with two others when he was shot from behind while they walked the other direction.
Godinez was indicted Thursday on the charge of forcible assault on a law enforcement agent. His arraignment hearing will be next week and his attorney said he will plead not guilty. Police insist they have the right man in custody.
A community meeting is planned for Thursday night to address safety in the neighborhood, and specifically the methods police used to investigate the shooting and arrest the suspect.