Suspect in custody after Gold Coast crime spree

A suspect is in custody after two people were hurt in a dangerous chain of events in Chicago's Gold Coast Thursday.
It started when a man carjacked a police officer, and included more attempted carjackings and a shooting.
The crime spree finally ended after the suspect shot a second driver in the 1400-block of Inner Lake Shore Drive.
The alleged carjacker is in police custody Friday morning and is being questioned by detectives. Police said he has a history of arrests.
Thursday at around 5:30 p.m., one man carjacked an undercover Chicago police officer in an unmarked car in the 600-block of West Chicago Avenue.
He took off in that car and then went to Rush and Oak Street where he tried to carjack another person in a Nissan, police said. That person didn't cooperate, so he shot him in the arm and then carjacked another vehicle, this time, a dark-colored Jeep, ditching it in the 1400-block of Inner Lake Shore Drive, police said.
But he didn't stop there, instead trying unsuccessfully to snatch a Mercedes, shooting that driver in the arm, police said.
The driver's wife, Michelle Klarchek, says he is going to be ok and if he hadn't ducked, he would have been shot in the head.
"I called him and he said he's still at Northwestern and everything is fine and he didn't want to worry me, but he said he was grazed by a bullet and that it could have been a lot worse," she said.
After wounding Klarchek's husband, the suspect tried to carjack more vehicles according to police before running into a nearby condo building where officers arrested him. Police say they recovered a semi-automatic pistol he was carrying.
Meanwhile a source tells the Chicago Tribune that the driver of the Nissan who was shot is an 84 year old man. He is expected to be ok.
So far no charges have been filed against the suspect.
