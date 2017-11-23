Suspect in today’s fatal TXDPS trooper shooting in Freestone County has been captured in Waller County near Prairie View. Excellent operation by numerous agencies to take this suspect into custody with no additional casualties. #wallercounty #txdps #freestonecounty — Navarro County OEM (@NavarroOEM) November 24, 2017

Never easy losing a colleague, but even worse on a day like today. Prayers & thoughts are with @TxDPS & the family and friends of a trooper shot and killed today. May he RIP, his family comforted & his killer brought to justice without any other officer being injured or killed. https://t.co/1Qwm8Aqxp8 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) November 24, 2017

Prayers for the family and loved ones of the @TxDPS Trooper killed on duty today and for all our Troopers who are serving our state and seeking justice for the killer — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2017

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Texas DPS trooper in Freestone County has been captured in Waller County near Prairie View.According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Dabrett Black drove from Freestone County to Waller County. In Waller County, the suspect was involved in a shooting near Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel, deputies said.Texas DPS officials said the trooper stopped Black on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Fairfield for a traffic violation around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The trooper approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. After the trooper returned to his patrol unit, DPS officials believe the suspect fired multiple shots at the trooper.The trooper died at the scene.Officials said Black left the scene driving a gray Chevy Malibu with license plate number JDN4273.The trooper has not been identified.Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also gave his condolences."Never easy losing a colleague, but even worse on a day like today. Prayers and thoughts are with TxDPS and the family and friends of a trooper shot and killed today," Acevedo said on Twitter.