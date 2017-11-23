According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, Dabrett Black drove from Freestone County to Waller County. In Waller County, the suspect was involved in a shooting near Liendo Parkway and Wyatt Chapel, deputies said.
Texas DPS officials said the trooper stopped Black on the southbound lanes of I-45 near Fairfield for a traffic violation around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The trooper approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. After the trooper returned to his patrol unit, DPS officials believe the suspect fired multiple shots at the trooper.
The trooper died at the scene.
Officials said Black left the scene driving a gray Chevy Malibu with license plate number JDN4273.
The trooper has not been identified.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:
"With heavy hearts on this Thanksgiving, Cecilia and I express our most sincere condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the trooper who was callously killed today in the line of duty. As law enforcement continues to search for the individual responsible for this heinous crime, I ask that all of Texas keep this trooper and his brothers and sisters in blue in their thoughts and prayers. The killer will face justice, and the State of Texas will continue to offer our unwavering support for the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe."
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also gave his condolences.
"Never easy losing a colleague, but even worse on a day like today. Prayers and thoughts are with TxDPS and the family and friends of a trooper shot and killed today," Acevedo said on Twitter.
