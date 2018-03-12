Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to be arraigned Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Shomari Legghette, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned. He was heavily guarded when he appeared in court last week when he was indicted on 56 counts.
Last month, Commander Bauer intervened in a chase as Legghette was running from officers downtown. The two men struggled in the stairwell outside of the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun, shooting the commander six times. He was found with drugs and was wearing body armor, police said.