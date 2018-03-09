Suspect in killing of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer appears in court Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

The repeat felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer will have a hearing Friday afternoon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The repeat felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer appeared in court hearing Friday afternoon.

Shomari Legghette, 44, faces murder, weapons and drug charges. Legghette has been behind bars since the shooting last month that took the life of Commander Bauer, a 31-year veteran of the force who led the 18th District.

Bauer intervened in a chase as Legghette was running from officers downtown. The two men struggled in the stairwell outside of the Thompson Center. Legghette allegedly pulled out a gun, shooting the commander six times. He was found with drugs and was wearing body armor, police said.

The indictment against Legghette was announced at the hearing Friday. Leggehette was brought into the court heavily guarded and chained.

Meanwhile, Chicago police tweeted out pictures of Superintendent Eddie Johnson shaking hands with doctors, nurses and staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, taking a moment to thank them for their help and professionalism on that tragic day.


Legghette will enter a plea on Monday. Chicago police said Supt. Johnson plans to be there.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officer killedchicago crimechicago shootingChicagoLoopLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Felon accused of killing Cmdr. Paul Bauer appears in court
Gun control bill named for slain CPD commander to be introduced in Springfield
Cmdr. Bauer's widow releases emotional letter
Monday is final day for 2018 Chicago Auto Show
Pancake breakfast raises money for Chicago police
Police, firefighter training academy to be named after fallen Cmdr. Bauer
Thousands mourn slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Cmdr. Bauer's daughter gives reading at funeral
Chief Escalante speaks at Cmdr. Bauer's funeral
Archbishop Cupich sends letter to Cmdr. Bauer's family
Top Stories
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Yountville officials respond to report of active shooting situation at veterans home
Man shot while driving on Eisenhower Expressway
Transgender inmate sues IDOC to be moved to all-female prison
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Joliet bar shooting
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkrel gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
3 workers hospitalized after high levels of CO found at SW Side plant
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at Ohio hospital
Show More
Lake County Sheriff's Deputy charged with misconduct
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
'There was no pulse:' Neighbor walking poodle saves chef from heart attack
2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire
Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
More News
Top Video
2 hospitalized in extra-alarm East Side fire
Father of 3 on life support as police investigate Robbins shooting
Children's language school abruptly closes without issuing refunds, parents say
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video