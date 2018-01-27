Suspect in Nevada child's death arrested in Chicago

Eric Chu, 31, was arrested in Chicago on Friday. He is accused of beating a 10-month-old child to death. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO --
A Nevada man wanted in the beating death of his 10-month-old child has been arrested in Chicago.

Authorities say Eric Chu was arrested Friday at a Greyhound bus station by FBI agents and local police.

The 31-year-old Chu of Las Vegas is charged with murder in the death Wednesday of his child, whose name and sex authorities have not released.

Police say they were called to a Las Vegas home on Tuesday after medical personnel went there and found a 10-month-old boy who wasn't breathing. The child was pronounced dead the next day at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Investigators focused on Chu as the person who had injured the child, and found out he had fled to Chicago, where he once lived.

Chu is expected to appear Saturday in bond court. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.
