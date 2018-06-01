CAPTURED: Steven Wiggins is in custody! More details soon! pic.twitter.com/YxdZemsGIQ — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

The man who allegedly shot and killed a sheriff's deputy in Tennessee has been captured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Friday.The TBI tweeted a photo of Steven Joshua Wiggins, 31, in handcuffs in the back of a squad car Friday morning. His clothes were covered in mud and his jeans had a large rip in them.Dickinson County Sheriff's Sergeant Daniel Baker was killed Wednesday morning while responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road, about 40 miles west of Nashville. Baker was later found dead inside his vehicle in a wooded area two or three miles from the scene.The TBI said a video recording enabled them to identify the 31-year-old Wiggins as the suspect.Wiggins was found by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper not far from where the shooting occurred, the Tennessean reported, citing the Hickman County Sheriff's Office.Wiggins had been already wanted on charges that he assaulted a woman and stole her car when he was pulled over Wednesday, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department.The report says 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles told police early Tuesday that Wiggins had slapped her in the face and pulled out some of her hair, then put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called police. She said he then grabbed her keys and took her car without her permission.At the time of the report, Castro-Miles told police Wiggins was "doing meth all night and smoking marijuana." She told police she planned to press charges, the report said.According to local news reports, an affidavit filed in Dickson County court says Castro-Miles was sitting in the car with Wiggins when he shot and killed the deputy. She fled the shooting scene Wednesday and hid under a house, the affidavit says.Castro-Miles is being detained at the Dickson County Jail.Over the past 12 years, Wiggins has been arrested for domestic violence or assault at least eight times, among other charges.