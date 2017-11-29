Suspect in Wicker Park assault, robbery of woman walking from CTA Blue Line turns himself in

A man accused of robbing and assaulting a 23-year-old woman in the Wicker Park neighborhood turned himself in to police on Nov. 29, 2017. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman walking in the Wicker Park neighborhood turned himself in to police early Wednesday, Chicago police said.

The man followed a 23-year-old woman from the CTA Blue Line stop at North and Damen avenues at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. He then pulled her into a gangway in the 1600-block of North Bell Avenue, where he beat, robbed and partially disrobed her, police said.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, about four hours before he turned himself in.

The suspect's mother saw the surveillance photos on the news.

"We got a call at my call center and it was a family member that was very concerned, very disturbed by the picture," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes immediately met with the family and the suspect.

"He was just following the directions of his mother and family, he didn't reject anything," Holmes said. "He wanted to go in himself, too."

The man turned himself in at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the Wentworth District police station on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The man was being questioned and no charges were filed Wednesday morning.
