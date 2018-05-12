  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Suspect killed in Paris knife attack; 1 other dead, 4 hurt

Policemen stand guard in Paris centre after one person was killed and several injured by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police in Paris on May 12, 2018. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS --
French authorities are denouncing a knife attack in central Paris that French media say left two dead including the assailant.

The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. The police said the attacker was armed with a knife, but gave no other details.

French media reported that two people are dead, and BFM television said one of them is the alleged attacker. The motive or reason for the attack was unclear.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" in a tweet. Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.
