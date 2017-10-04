Suspect sought in Plainfield area ID'd as former sheriff deputy

Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, of Mendota, Ill. (Lee County Sheriff's Department)

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
A possibly armed suspect who sparked a six-hour manhunt in Plainfield in Will County on Tuesday has been identified as a former sheriff deputy, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Lowell Maxwell "Max" Ambler, 46, who is accused of stealing a vehicle in rural Mendota, was a deputy with the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office.

Police continue Wednesday to search for Ambler, who is consider him armed and dangerous with a 4- caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

The search is focused in the Plainfield area and in LaSalle County.

However, on Wednesday, a possibly sighting of Ambler in Earlville in LaSalle County sparked a soft lockdown in the school district. The sighting was close to the edge of town, according to the Earlville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Plainfield North High School, located near 119th Street and 248th Avenue, was placed on soft lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Late Tuesday, police ended the search because they determined that Ambler was no longer in the Plainfield area.

Ambler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, is wanted on a bail bond violation in connection to two previous charges of home invasion and aggravated battery in Lee County.
