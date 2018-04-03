Suspects in 2 South Loop armed robberies used CTA to escape, police say

Attackers have used the CTA to escape after assaulting and robbing victims in two separate incidents.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for suspects after two attacks in which robbers used the CTA to make their escape.

Police put out an alert to the public and they released this security camera footage of the suspects in two of the robberies last week.

In each of the attacks, police said the suspects grabbed, punched and then threw the victims to the ground before robbing them of their property.

One of the robberies happened last Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. in the 400-block of South LaSalle and then the second happened on Saturday at 6-30 a.m. in the 400-block of South Harrison. Then they hopped on an L train to get away.

Police have put out an alert to people in the area and hope someone can identify them and call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
CTArobberyassaulttheftChicagoLoopSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Feds charge 3 as rat poison-laced drugs take toll in Chicago
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Winning Illinois Lottery ticket sold in Elmhurst
Hyde Park neighbors say violent crime is on the rise
Girl, 14, dies after being shot, stabbed in 'vicious assault'
Body found in Des Plaines River
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Deerfield Village Board unanimously votes to ban some semi-automatic weapons
Show More
Girl, 5, recovering after alleged accidental shooting by mother
2 men wrongly convicted suing city, say confessions were forced
2 shot in vacant lot near Blue Line station
More than 30 cats, kittens rescued from fire in need of foster homes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos