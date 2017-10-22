SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people

Nine people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an SUV backed into a restaurant in the northern suburbs.A woman driving the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse reversed into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.The elderly driver and a young child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't critical, police said.Inside the restaurant, two adults and a child were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. Two more adults and two other children suffered non-critical injuries.The driver was issued citations for improper backing and reckless driving, police said.