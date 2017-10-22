SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people

(Shutterstock file photo)

Sun-Times Media Wire
WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
Nine people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an SUV backed into a restaurant in the northern suburbs.

A woman driving the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse reversed into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.

The elderly driver and a young child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't critical, police said.

Inside the restaurant, two adults and a child were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. Two more adults and two other children suffered non-critical injuries.

The driver was issued citations for improper backing and reckless driving, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentcar crashWaukegan
Load Comments
Top Stories
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
Police: Man killed after pickup truck intentionally rammed
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
1 dead, 21 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
Evanston girl raises money for breast cancer after mother's diagnosis
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
Show More
Newspaper delivery man's car stolen with 2 young kids inside
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
Boy, 2, rescued after locking himself in hot car in Florida
Likely tornado hits Okla. casino where Beach Boys were playing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos