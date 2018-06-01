SUV stolen from Berwyn dealership found torched

Surveillance video from a car dealership shows a thief stealing an SUV after the owner dropped it off for service.Maywood Police found the SUV engulfed in flames Friday morning that was stolen from the Berwyn car dealership two days earlier.Devri Smith took her 2015 Kia Optima to Berwyn Kia to get it serviced Wednesday morning.She said a worker left the keys in the car while waiting to get it washed Wednesday morning.The 2015 Kia Optima was in line for a car wash.Just a couple of minutes after the worker got out of the car, leaving the keys in the ignition, a man wearing a hoodie ran up, hopped in the driver's seat, put the car in reverse and drove off.The SUV's owner, Devri Smith, was seated in the waiting room."Thirty minutes had passed and I am like it doesn't take 30 minutes to wash a car so I asked what was taking so long and they were like one of the porters has the car and I said ok that's fine," said Devri Smith.Soon after they realized Smith's car had been stolen. She recorded this dealership surveillance video with her cell phone."I was upset like how do you go and get a car serviced and your car is missing. What would a normal person reaction be like, I came here to get it serviced and now it's stolen off the dealership's lot," said Smith who is now using a rental car.Police say they found the Kia around 2 a.m. Friday morning at 15th and Railroad. It had been set on fire."It's already stolen, now I am coming to a torched car," said Smith.Smith purchased the vehicle from the dealership three years ago.She says she has been coming back to get her car serviced and this is the first time she has had any problems."Somebody needs to be held accountable because who leaves car keys in a car where someone can walk off the street and steal your car," she said."It is surprising in this neighborhood. We have good people who live around us, surprising someone would just take a vehicle," said Berwyn Kia General Sales Manager Mike Arias. "We will compensate Ms. Smith, make sure she is content."Mike Arias, the general sales manager at Berwyn Kia, said the staff will meet this Saturday to discuss the incident.Arias said the dealership will no longer leave cars unattended with keys inside.Berwyn Police said they plan to review the surveillance video. No one is in custody, police said.