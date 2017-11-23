SUV stolen in Dolton crashes into auto shop in Calumet City

A violent robbery in the south suburbs did not end as the thieves planned. A Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stolen in Dolton crashed in Calumet City around 1:00 a.m.The owner of the auto shop woke up to shattered glass, twisted metal and an SUV inside the lobby of his business. Police said they have a suspect in custody.It started with a possible carjacking in Dolton, followed by a chase that ended with a stolen Jeep ramming into a red SUV that was parked outside of the auto shop. The crash sent the vehicle straight inside this repair shop at 159th Street and South Burnham Avenue. The red SUV belonged to the auto shop owner.The owner is filing an insurance claim and trying not to let it ruin the Thanksgiving."I mean tires everywhere, glass. The whole wall came down. It was Thanksgiving on a holiday. What are you doing at 2:00 in the morning stealing cars? Now he is in jail," said Ramzi Mashni, the auto shop owner.There are still plenty of questions because a source said that originally two men were taken into custody while police searched the vehicle, one man escaped. He was said to have been handcuffed at the time. This happened around 1:00 a.m.Calumet City police would not comment any further. Dolton police said they couldn't comment at all.No injuries have been reported.