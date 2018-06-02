SWAT team responds to report of shots fired near club on NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --A report of shots fired near a club drew a response from Chicago police SWAT in the Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Saturday morning, police said.
At about 8:55 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near a private social club in the 3400-block of West Peterson Avenue. Police said a SWAT team was called into to assist in clearing the area and local streets were closed as a precaution.
At 10:36 a.m., police said the situation, "will be resolved shortly."
The CTA says the 84 Peterson buses are being temporarily rerouted via Peterson, Pulaski, Bryn Mawr, Kimball and Peterson.
