A report of shots fired near a club drew a response from a Chicago police SWAT team in the Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Saturday morning, police said.At about 8:55 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near a private social club in the 3400-block of West Peterson Avenue. Police said a SWAT team was called into to assist in clearing the area and local streets were closed as a precaution.The CTA says the 84 Peterson buses are being temporarily rerouted via Peterson, Pulaski, Bryn Mawr, Kimball and Peterson.