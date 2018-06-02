SWAT team responds to report of shots fired near club on NW Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police SWAT units are responding to a barricade situation in the Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Saturday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A report of shots fired near a club drew a response from a Chicago police SWAT team in the Peterson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Saturday morning, police said.

At about 8:55 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near a private social club in the 3400-block of West Peterson Avenue. Police said a SWAT team was called into to assist in clearing the area and local streets were closed as a precaution.

The CTA says the 84 Peterson buses are being temporarily rerouted via Peterson, Pulaski, Bryn Mawr, Kimball and Peterson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadeswatChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Community marks Hadiya Pendleton's birthday with Wear Orange Party for Peace
Forensic psychiatrist who consulted on JonBenet Ramsey case killed
Chicago man charged 10 years after alleged sexual abuse of 6-year-old boy
Benedict Cumberbatch fights off muggers attacking cyclist
Dog found dead after cross-country flight
Santa Fe graduation balances grief with celebration after shooting
WATCH: 9-foot cobra pulled from van's glove compartment
Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account hacked
Show More
Intense workouts may have deadly result
CPD, Marianos partnering for 'Stuff the Squad' to help food pantries
Countertop contractor wanted by police, warrants out for his arrest
With top Chicago mob boss dead, Outfit looks for new blood
More News