Taco Bell employee stabbed by manager in Wrigleyville, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Taco Bell manager allegedly stabbed his employee at the Wrigleyville restaurant. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old Taco Bell employee was stabbed by his manager Tuesday morning in Wrigleyville on Chicago's North Side, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the restaurant in the 1100-block of West Addison Street.

Police say the two men got into a verbal dispute, one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach.

The victim wasn't seriously hurt and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

The victim refused to press charges, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingtaco bellChicagoLakeviewWrigleyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'A Chicago hero': CFD mourns diver who died during Chicago River search
Eric Greitens, Missouri governor, resigns amid affair scandal
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
Woman, 82, beaten to death in Chicago Heights
Starbucks across Chicago close to train workers on examining bias
Baby at center of AMBER Alert in SC found dead, mother in custody
'Roseanne' cancelation saddens, doesn't surprise, members of Chicago comedy world
Chicago mob boss John 'No Nose' DiFronzo dead at 89
Show More
Mosquito season arrives with hot, humid weather
Blagojevich raises concerns about 'overzealous' prosecutors in op-ed appeal to Trump
9 killed in Chicago shootings over Memorial Day weekend
Van carrying special needs passengers crashes near South Holland, 3 injured
More News