Taco Bell employee stabbed by manager in Wrigleyville, police say

A 21-year-old Taco Bell employee was stabbed by his manager Tuesday morning in Wrigleyville on Chicago's North Side, police said.The incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. at the restaurant in the 1100-block of West Addison Street.Police say the two men got into a verbal dispute, one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the stomach.The victim wasn't seriously hurt and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.The victim refused to press charges, police said.