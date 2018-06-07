Tacos & free parking? Fake taco festival too good to be true, BBB says

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While a festival full of tacos sounds incredible, it is, sadly, a scam.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about scammers advertising the fake Taco Festival in Chicago on social media.

Over 1,000 phony tickets have been sold on Facebook to the fake event, causing the BBB to alert consumers about the scam.

The not-real festival was scheduled for this weekend at an unknown downtown location in Chicago.

Better Business Bureau officials say no precise location was ever announced, even though the scammers promised free parking and a wide variety of vendors selling tacos.

"Sadly, fake festivals and events, as well as phony ticket sales have become a part of the summer strategy for scammers. We urge people to fully check out events before making any purchase because consumers risk losing money, and in some cases handing over credit card and other personal information to scammers," said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB serving Chicago and Northern Illinois in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamscamstacosfestival
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ATF responding to agent shot in Gary
Man fatally shot by CPD officer in Bronzeville
Calif. mom, boyfriend sentenced in 8-year-old's torture killing
Man accidentally shot by dancing FBI agent speaks out
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Wrong-way driver snarls Lake Shore Drive traffic; person in custody
Pizzeria employee accused of putting rat poison in cheese
Trooper stops retired cop who delivered him 27 years ago
Show More
Body pulled from Garfield Park Lagoon identified, authorities seeking family
Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alice Johnson's message for Trump after clemency granted
Robbers target CTA riders, drivers in downtown Chicago
More News