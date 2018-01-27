TCF Bank branch robbed in Elk Grove Village

A bank was robbed Friday evening in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.The non-takeover robbery happened at 5:01 p.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 20 W. Biesterfield Road, according to the FBI.The robber, who is thought to be in his 50s, is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound white man with a medium build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a black knit cap, black sunglasses, a black scarf over his face and a dark winter jacket.Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI's Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700. The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.