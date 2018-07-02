Teacher caught on video in bizarre break-in attempt: 'I came very close to shooting her,' homeowner says

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim speaks up, two days after woman attempts to break into her living room window. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
A bizarre attempted break-in was all caught on surveillance video. The resident of the home, who was inside at the time, desperately waited inside for police to arrive.

"She said that her friend lived here and obviously I told her to leave," said Christine Paul. "It was a very traumatizing incident. It's not anything anybody wants to face at any time."

Paul says the woman paced back and forth for 15 minutes on her porch, banging on her door and her windows.

"At that point, when she started banging on the windows, I called the police," said Paul.

The experience brought the retired police officer to tears.

"I came very close to shooting her and I don't think she or her family realized that," Paul explained. "I mean, it's something nobody wants to do."

Seconds after Paul told the woman she was armed with a gun, she is seen walking away as police are pulling up.

OFFICER: "Hi, do you live here?"

"No, I don't."

OFFICER: "So why are you banging on the door?"

"Because my friend was there."

According to Fresno police, the woman is 30-year-old Hannah Nakagawa. She is a resident of Fresno and according to the police report, she is a Fresno Unified School District teacher.

Authorities believe Nakagawa was under the influence of alcohol.

She was arrested for vandalism and released to a friend at police headquarters with a citation and promise to appear in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsurveillance videobreak-inteacherCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 girls among 6 shot on West Side
VIDEO: Woman robbed, knocked down by 4 thieves in Loop
23 shot, 3 killed, in city weekend gun violence
Missing boys, soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave found alive
Roseanne Barr coming back to TV?
6 kids stabbed at birthday party; suspect wanted revenge, police say
Dancing doctor agrees to license suspension
Dancer has both legs amputated after tour boat explosion
Show More
VIDEO: Man intentionally ran over puppy in parking lot, police say
Indiana police say they seized 'Trump-shaped ecstasy pills'
Suspect accused of plotting Cleveland terrorist attack on 4th of July arrested
VIDEO: Robber walks around counter, grabs cash from register in Clearing
More News