ABC 7 Chicago now available on Amazon Fire TV

There's a new way to watch our stories from ABC 7 Eyewitness News whenever you want - on Amazon Fire TV, the internet streaming service from Amazon.Just use your Amazon Fire remote to go to the apps menu, look for "news" and you'll find ABC 7 Chicago. Click on that. Then, you can watch our "top stories," the 15 most important news stories, or our "most recent" posted videos.And there's a weather section with the 7-day forecast tailored to where you live and the latest weathercast from our ABC 7 First Alert Weather team.Once you've checked it out, we'll automatically show up in your "recents" category, so you can watch whatever you want, whenever you want.This is just the beginning of our internet streaming services, so watch for developments in the near future.